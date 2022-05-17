16 Fun and Free Ways to Stay Entertained

The time we are living in is as uncertain as it can be and staying calm has become rather difficult especially because we are immersed in the social media posts, news, and texts about the ongoing serious situation.

Since the coronavirus has entered the United States and in countries across the globe, many companies and individuals have self-imposed a quarantine. Also, social distancing and avoiding crowded places is the new normal and there is no going around it, at least for the foreseen future. While this is useful for our physical wellbeing, it can very well take a toll on the people who long for social interactions or those who are feeling alone during the quarantine.

Staying connected Online

As desperate times call for desperate measures, we need to get creative to feel alive now. Connectivity with the outside world is the only way to maintain our sanity, however, we cannot just call people the plain old way, and we need to spice things up now. Having said that, we have put together an uber-chic rundown of things that you can do with your friends to keep yourself away from isolation and boredom, during this dark time.

One thing that you must know is that all social interactions need to be virtual in order to protect yourself and others from this godforsaken virus. You can use video conferencing tools like Zoom, FaceTime, Slack, Google Meet, WhatsApp, Hangouts, Skype, Snapchat, or Facebook Messenger for this purpose. Whichever medium you choose, make sure that your internet connection is solid, consistent, and does not drop midway. If you do not have reliable internet service at this point, do not waste any more time and check out mega-affordable and dependable Spectrum Deals.

List of fun things to do

If any of the discussed ways to combat loneliness appeal to you and your friends, you can make a routine out of them.

Watch TV shows and movies together through Teleparty or Prime Video Watch Party. Make a group with your friends and share pictures and vibes with each other daily. Get creative with your check-ins with friends and make a rule that everyone shares one thing that made them laugh that day. Share a morning OTD Work from Home Edition with your friends and encourage everyone to participate. Share comments about the expectations you have of the day and tell each other how your outfit is going to play a part. Invite your friends to create lo-fi vlogs for each other. You can share your house tours, skincare routines, family recipes, etc. You can also use Houseparty to play party games remotely with your friends. Try the new co-watching feature of Instagram and share your screen with your friends when talking about something juicy. Make a proposition in your friends’ group to start a weekly newsletter. It can include topics like things I baked, watched, read, ate, learned, loved, laughed about, photographed, etc. Create an account on TikTok and share weird and fun videos with your friends. Start networking using Reddit or Facebook and found new connections in your hometown, profession, etc. Ask a friend to start meal prepping with you and video chat during the process. You can join virtual fitness and/or dance classes with your friends. It can be a healthy way to approach quarantine life while having fun with friends. Host a virtual dance party for all your friends and their friends. Make a big thing out of it. If you and your friends are passionate about some TV series or movie series, you can host a remote trivia night. You can also organize a virtual game night. There are a lot of websites offering multiple-player games. Start a DIY challenge with your creative friends. You can choose a theme every week, make projects, and award winners with some bragging rights. In the same way, you can also do an art contest in which all your friends create a painting or drawing about the same topic. This activity is for fun and there is no need to be good at art.

Since most of our life is dependent on the internet these days, we cannot even imagine spending a day without the internet. However, with such a blessing in the form of connectivity, we still run out of ideas to spend our day. Above, we have compiled a list of entertaining things to do so that you may spend your day wisely.