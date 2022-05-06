NAOR SHUAN – young entrepreneur sets best example of START SMALL, GROW BIG

The word entrepreneur has its origin in the French language. An entrepreneur organizes, manages, and assumes the risks of an enterprise.

An entrepreneur visualizes a business, takes bold steps to establish an undertaking coordinates the various factors of production, and gives it a start.

Fortunately, we have a ton of entrepreneurs to look up to whenever we need the inspiration to work on our ideas instead of others.

NAOR SHUAN is a young entrepreneur; in 2017, Noar is the best example of START SMALL, GROW BIG; Naor started dropshipping from eBay; he took too many courses but in vain!

After 3 months, he started doing dropshipping with Shopify, and it was all worth it; he opened his first business right after 2 months!

A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn a reputation by trying to do hard things well. – JEFF BEZOS

After a year, when Noar turned 17, he started developing a brand that sold him over 1M$.

He is in partnership with 4 different dropshipping websites and is also in the process of building a new clothing brand.

He owns two different companies, and his threat company will open soon!

When he was asked what challenges he had t face in his journey!

He replied: It was to find the right way to success!

And the difficulty he has gone through was, that he needed to face the army.

He was in a special unit in the army and still needed to care for his employees, his brand, and all his websites.

It wasn’t easy, but in the end, it was a meter of time.

Inspiration is a feeling of enthusiasm you get from someone or something, that gives you new and creative ideas.

For Noar his inspiration was his father, in an interview he said, “My inspiration was my dad, he also has company and since I was a kid I knew that I want to run a big company that will make Exit.”

In 5 years Noar hopes to make the first exit with the company, to develop a huge brand that will operate all over the world and make a change in the whole world of e-commerce.

He aims to develop effective and good solutions to the world of e-commerce.