Actress Tunisha Sharma commits suicide on the set of a TV Show

Indian Actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a TV Show on Saturday.

As reported, Tunisha Sharma 20, was found hanging in the toilet after a tea break while shooting in Vasai, Mumbai.

People on the set took the 20-year-old actor to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Tunisha featured in several TV shows and Bollywood films, most prominently playing the childhood roles of Katrina Kaif’s characters.

Her popular works include Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Fitoor.

In the latest development pertaining to the investigation into the actress’s death, Tunisha’s co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested late last night after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him based on a complaint filed by the actor’s mother.

According to the Indian media, Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been sent to four-day police custody.

Her death news has sent shock waves across the entertainment industry.

According to the local Police, no note was found at the spot of her death and the police will investigate the case from all angles – suicide and murder.

Just hours before her death, Tunisha Sharma had taken to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the sets of the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’,

According to the Indian media, Tunisha’s mother in her filed complaint claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan Mohammed Khan were in a relationship and blamed the latter for her daughter’s death.

It is learned that Tunisha and Sheezan had reportedly broken up 15 days ago, following which she had been under stress.