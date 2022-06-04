Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Oman and Qatar

Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

The film tells the story of king Prithviraj Chauhan, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial.

The film has been released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

As the movie is based on Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and his battle against Muslim ruler Muhammad Ghori, Indian media slams the decision of film ban in the Gulf countries for getting “coloured with a religious lens.

The film has been declared a radical Hindu anti-Islamic, in a few circles.

There has been some outcry following the film ban in Gulf countries.