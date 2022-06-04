Oyeyeah
Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Oman and Qatar

Samrat Prithviraj released on Friday, it stars Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

The film tells the story of king Prithviraj Chauhan, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial.
The film has been released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.
As the movie is based on Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and his battle against Muslim ruler Muhammad Ghori, Indian media slams the decision of film ban in the Gulf countries for getting “coloured with a religious lens.
The film has been declared a radical Hindu anti-Islamic, in a few circles.
There has been some outcry following the film ban in Gulf countries.

 

