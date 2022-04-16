Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi pics take the internet by storm!

Bollywood’s popular stars made their relationship official in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14.

A day after the wedding the bride Alia Bhatt has shared some much-awaited pictures from her Mehendi ceremony in an Instagram post along with a heartwarming note.

“The Mehendi was like something out of a dream,” 20-years-old The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor captioned her post.

“It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life,” Alia Bhatt added.

“There are days… and then there are days like these!” the bride concluded.

The photos of the newlyweds looking very much in love at the Mehendi surrounded by their loved ones and family have left the internet swooning.

The long-time boyfriend and girlfriend, Ranbir and Alia made things finally official on Wednesday in the presence of family and close friends.

The wedding was an intimate affair that was arranged at the Kapoor’s family home.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to make an official announcement of her wedding with Ranbir by sharing a set of intimate wedding photos.