Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan contracts COVID again

He had first tested positivein 2020 and had to be hospitalised

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk10 views
posted on
Views

Amitabh Bachchan has contracted COVID again!

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a tweet on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID again.

Published Earlier:

“All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,” he urged.

The 79-year-old actor fell prey to coronavirus earlier in 2020 and was hospitalized.

He is regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.

He is one of the veteran actors who are still active in Bollywood.

His fans wish him a speedy recovery.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You