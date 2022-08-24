Amitabh Bachchan contracts COVID again

Amitabh Bachchan has contracted COVID again!

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a tweet on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID again.

“All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,” he urged.



T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

The 79-year-old actor fell prey to coronavirus earlier in 2020 and was hospitalized.

He is regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.

He is one of the veteran actors who are still active in Bollywood.

His fans wish him a speedy recovery.