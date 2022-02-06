Oyeyeah
Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood Mourns The Loss of Lata Mangeshkar

The playback singer, known as Nightingale of India, passed away on Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan is among the millions who are mourning the death of  Lata Mangeshkar.

Iconic playback Bollywood singer passed away aged 92 on Sunday, Feb 6 following COVID complications.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Sunday morning to mourn the loss of the veteran singer.

“She Has Left Us.. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace .. 🙏”.

The playback singer, known as Nightingale of India, passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted for the past 29 days.

In 2021, Lata was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. She was also conferred with three Indian National Film Awards.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, in a tweet, saying, “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

 

Following her demise, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and Anushka Sharma and others have expressed grief in social media posts.

 

 

Tributes continue to pour in on Twitter timeline:

 

 

