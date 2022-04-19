Amitabh Bachchan wishes grandson on acting debut shoot

Amitabh Bachchan wishes his grandson on his acting debut shoot!

Agastya Nanda, son of Big B’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, will be following in the steps of his meternal grandfather.

He is all set to make his acting debut with the film The Archies.

As the shooting of the upcoming film kicked off, Bachchan took to social media wishing 21 years old Agastya all the best.

“Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!” proud grandfather tweeted.

As being reported, TheArchies comics is getting a desi twist under the directorial gaze of Zoya Akhtar.

The film will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film will also mark the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

It will also feature another star kid, late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Zoya Akhtar also teased fans with a sneak peek from the first day of shoot on Instagram.