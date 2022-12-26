Bollywood News

Bollywood is losing its charm to South Indian Films

It's raining remakes!

NewsDeskDecember 26, 2022
Bollywood is losing its charm to South Indian films and its raining remakes!

South Indian film Industry is regarded as the largest regional language cinema which includes Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

Claims are often made that Bollywood filmmakers are not that creative, turning good story plots into bad movies, copying stories from different film industries, and many more things.

And once we dig in, we find that Bollywood tends to lack original concepts more often now.

Perhaps South Cinema is taking over Bollywood due to its originality.

In recent times more than 50 films have been made that are copied or remade of blockbuster South Indian films, while the original tally makes up more than hundreds.

Bollywood is also repeatedly losing out to South cinema in terms of box-office collection as well. 

The reasons range from poor content, the decline in single-screen theatres, the entertainment tax on Hindi movies, differences in demographics, and the rise of digital streaming platforms.

At the latest we get to know that film titled Bholaa, is set to premiere on March 30, 2023. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi produced by Ajay Devgn. He is also the lead star of the film.

Jersey a 2022 Indian Hindi-language sports drama starring Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is his Hindi directorial debut and the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title.

Akshay Kumar’s Cattputlli released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s recent release Vikram Vedha is also the official Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil film of the same name.

While Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s HIT – The First Case is the remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same.

Bachchhan Pandey, which was released on March 18 this year, also an Akshay Kumar starrer, is an official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda which itself was inspired by the 2006 South Korean film A Dirty Carnival.

Ajay Devgn’s 2015 thriller film DRISHYAM is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam-language film of the same name.

Ek: The Power of One 2009 action thriller film starring Bobby Deol, Nana Patekar, and Shriya Saran was the remake of the Telugu-language film Athadu, which was released in 2005.

 

And the list goes on and on as  Bollywood has a plethora of films remade from South Indian cinema.

 

Here is the list of some South Indian films that were remade in Bollywood
Singham (Tamil) Singham
Kaakha Kaakha (Tamil) Force
Ghajini (Tamil) Ghajini
Sethu (Tamil) Tere Naam
Hello Brother  (Telugu) Judwaa
Alaipayuthey (Tamil) Saathiya
Ramudu Bheemudu (Telugu) Ram Aur Shyam
Pokkiri (Telugu) Wanted
Ready (Telugu) Ready
Athadu (Telugu) Ek The Power of One
Manichitrathazhu (Malayalam) Bhul Bhullaiya
Ramoji Rao Speaking (Malayalam) Hera Pheri
Vikramarkudu (Telugu) Rowdy Rathore
Vinnaithandi Varuvaya (Tamil) Ekk Deewana Tha
Mattupetti Machan (Malayalam) Housefull 2
Bodyguard (Malayalam) Bodyguard
Katha Parayumbol (Malayalam) Billu
Ishtam (Malayalam) Mere Baap Pehle Aap
Boeing Boeing (Malayalam) Garam Masala
Charlie Chaplin (Malayalam) No Entry
Thalavattam (Malayalam) Kyon Ki…
Madhyanam Hathya (Telugu) My Wife’s Murder
Rachana (Malayalam) Shabd
Godfather (Malayalam) Hulchul
Run (Tamil) Run
Kushi (Telugu) Khushi
Poove Unakkaga (Tamil) Badhaai Ho Badhaai
Minnale (Tamil) Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Viralukketha Veekkam (Tamil) Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya
Mudhalvan (Tamil) Nayak: The Real Hero
Bavagaru Bagunnara (Telugu) Kunwara
Suryavamsam  (Tamil) Sooryavansham
Kadhal Kottai (Tamil) Sirf Tum
Aniathipravu (Malayalam) Doli Saja Ke Rakhna
Aa Okkati Adakku (Telugu) Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi
Subha Lagnam (Telugu) Judaai
Thevar Magan (Tamil) Virasat
Veetla Visheshanga (Tamil) Mr.Bechara
YamLeela (Telugu) Taqdeerwala
Tholi Prema (Telugu) Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
Maryada Rammana (Telugu) Son of Sardar
Vellanakalude Nadu (Malayalam) Khatta Meetha
Nayagan (Tamil) Dayavan
Antha Ezhu Naatkal (Tamil) Woh Saat Din
Avvai Shanmugi (Tamil) Chachi 420
Sathi Leelavathi (Tamil) Biwi No.1
Anukokunda Oka Roju (Telugu) Sunday
Aayutha Ezhuthu (Tamil) Yuva
Itlu Sravani Subramanyam (Telugu) Anjaana Anjaani
Vettam (Malayalam) De Dana Dan

 

Comment in the section below if you agree with the conclusion that Bollywood is losing its charm to South Indian Films!

NewsDesk

