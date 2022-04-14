Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot!

The photos of the much-anticipated celebrity wedding have taken social media by storm.

The long time boyfriend and girlfriend, Ranbir and Alia have made things finally official on Wednesday in the presence of family and close friends.

The bride and groom wore matching colors outfits and as expected by the ace designer Sabyasachi.

The wedding was an intimate affair that was arranged at the Kapoor’s family home.

Later in the day, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to make an official announcement of her wedding by sharing a set of intimate wedding photos.

The bride captioned her post saying, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.”

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special,” she added, signing off from her and Ranbir Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



The newest B-Town couple came outside the Kapoor residence to greet the press.

While Ranbir swept his bride off her feet to return back inside.