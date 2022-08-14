Comedian Raju Srivastava battles for life after suffering a heart attack!

As reported, the popular Indian stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, August 10.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym.

The 58-year-old later underwent angioplasty.

He is currently admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.

In the latest development, the MRI test report reveals that the comedian has some issues in his nerves that will take at least 10 days to heal.

In a statement earlier, Raju Srivastava’s business manager said that there is not much improvement in his health.

He said that the comedian continues to be on a ventilator and is in critical condition.

“He is not in a conscious state. There is not much improvement in his health. His brain is not working. Doctors are saying wait and watch. Pray for his speedy recovery,” he said.