Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi n Wednesday.



Raju Srivastava, 58, had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi after suffering a massive heart attack on August 10.

As reported, he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.

The popular stand-up comedian and actor was battling for life after suffering a heart attack over a month.

He was put on a ventilator in critical condition.

He started his career by appearing in small roles in several Bollywood films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Following his death, condolence and tribute messages are pouring in on social media.

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava Sir. My condolences to the family 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 21, 2022

Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 21, 2022

Saddened by the demise of Shri Raju Srivastava! He will be remembered for enthralling the audience with his unique style of observation & clean comedy. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DELRoJkFCN — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 21, 2022

RIP #RajuSrivastava .. Legend in the field of Stand Up comedy.. My favorite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya 😔 pic.twitter.com/N5B9Lyqoc1 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 21, 2022