Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi

The 58-year-old comedian had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack on August 10.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Views

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi n Wednesday.

Raju Srivastava, 58, had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi after suffering a massive heart attack on August 10.

As reported, he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.

Published Earlier:

The popular stand-up comedian and actor was battling for life after suffering a heart attack over a month.

He was put on a ventilator in critical condition.

He started his career by appearing in small roles in several Bollywood films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Following his death, condolence and tribute messages are pouring in on social media.

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You