Bollywood News

Far-right Hindu protestors vandalise ‘Pathaan’ posters

NewsDeskJanuary 5, 2023
0 4 Less than a minute

Far-right Hindu protestors vandalise ‘Pathaan’ posters in the cinemas, it emerges on Thursday.

The hate campaign against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starer continues in India.

Pathaan is in the middle of a controversy after one of the songs features the actress wearing a saffron-colored bikini.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit the screens on January 2.

In the latest several members of a far-right Hindu group vandalised a theatre and tore down movie posters at Alphavan Mall in Ahmedabad.

Related Articles

 

 

Let’s see if the film can make it to the theaters amid all the controversy.

 

 

NewsDeskJanuary 5, 2023
0 4 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Bollywood is losing its charm to South Indian Films

December 26, 2022

Actress Tunisha Sharma commits suicide on the set of a TV Show

December 25, 2022

RRR Director Teases Sequel: S.S. Rajamouli says his revolutionary heroes are set to return

December 20, 2022

Boycott Pathaan trends in India following release of Besharam Rung song

December 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

16 + 6 =

Back to top button