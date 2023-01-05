Far-right Hindu protestors vandalise ‘Pathaan’ posters in the cinemas, it emerges on Thursday.

The hate campaign against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starer continues in India.

Pathaan is in the middle of a controversy after one of the songs features the actress wearing a saffron-colored bikini.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit the screens on January 2.

In the latest several members of a far-right Hindu group vandalised a theatre and tore down movie posters at Alphavan Mall in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01) (Video source: Bajrang Dal Gujarat's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/NelX45R9h7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Let’s see if the film can make it to the theaters amid all the controversy.