Gone too soon KK: Fans mourn his untimely death

Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on May 31 night, aged 53.

Gone too soon! KK’s fans mourn his untimely death.

Popular Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away on Tuesday at the age of 53 due to heart failure after performing live in Kolkata.

As reported, KK gave a performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday evening and later went to his hotel in Esplanade where he fell ill and collapsed.

He was brought to a hospital and was declared dead, according to Indian media.

 

KK was widely known for his captivating vocals on numerous hit tracks from Bollywood.
He sang nearly 500 songs for various hit films and more than 100 songs in various other languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, not to mention his fabulous record in the jingles industry.
Not many knew that KK sang 3,500 jingles before breaking into Bollywood.
The singer’s sudden death has still not sunk in. KK’s millions of fans are still in shock while tributes continue to pour in on social media.
Fans and followers are sharing their thoughts with hashtags #RIPLegend, #RIPKK, #Shocked, and #GoneTooSoon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

