Pakistanis not happy with Imran Khan’s portrayal in Ranveer Singh’s 83

Ranveer Singh's '83, a story of ex-India skipper Kapi Dev, streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

Pakistanis are not happy with Imran Khan’s portrayal in Ranveer Singh’s 83!

Bollywood’s recent release Ranveer Singh starer film ’83’ might be hit in the home country for featuring India’s iconic cricket World Cup victory.

However, when it comes to the particular scene where Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev meets Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, leaves many Pakistanis wondering what was that all about.

The resemblance with 1983’s Imran Khan does not sit well with the Pakistani audience in the much-hyped cricket film, who have watched it on Netflix.

Although, Ranveer Singh during the promotions of the film had promised his Pakistani fans will love a particular scene in his recently released movie ‘83‘.

A scene from the film has gone viral on social media showing Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) meeting and greeting Imran Khan.

Check out how netizens react to the IK’s portrayal in the film 83.

 

 

 

There are a few who feel proud of seeing the cricketer avatar of the politician in the film.

 

