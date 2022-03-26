Pakistanis not happy with Imran Khan’s portrayal in Ranveer Singh’s 83

Pakistanis are not happy with Imran Khan’s portrayal in Ranveer Singh’s 83!

Bollywood’s recent release Ranveer Singh starer film ’83’ might be hit in the home country for featuring India’s iconic cricket World Cup victory.

However, when it comes to the particular scene where Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev meets Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, leaves many Pakistanis wondering what was that all about.

The resemblance with 1983’s Imran Khan does not sit well with the Pakistani audience in the much-hyped cricket film, who have watched it on Netflix.

Although, Ranveer Singh during the promotions of the film had promised his Pakistani fans will love a particular scene in his recently released movie ‘83‘.

A scene from the film has gone viral on social media showing Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) meeting and greeting Imran Khan.

Check out how netizens react to the IK’s portrayal in the film 83.

83 on Netflix, but this guy is nowhere near PMIK even remotely in looks. #ImranKhan 💕✨#83Netflix pic.twitter.com/vuzz8EAc7o — Sadiaz (@Sadia_AA_) March 25, 2022

I’m watching 83 on Netflix and when they showed Imran khan’s character i might have screamed a lil bit 😂👏🏽 — S♡ (@Shezcevans) March 23, 2022

83 is a low budget movie.

Proof is: There is just NO way this actor is paid for this terrible getup of Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/jGTsWzu2h3 — CricFan (@CricFan2000) March 25, 2022

ok but the real crime against @ImranKhanPTI is the man they used to play him in the ‘83 film. personally offended. — zoha (@zchishtii) March 21, 2022

Ranveer Singh’s ‘83, a story of ex-India skipper Kapi Dev, streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

There are a few who feel proud of seeing the cricketer avatar of the politician in the film.

Such a lovely positive gesture from Kabir Khan & Ranveer in '83.

A film about Kapil Dev shows in a few seconds the decades old bond of Imran Khan & Kapil Dev. Kapil was one of Khan's special guests at his oath taking ceremony in 2018. Kaisi chal rahi hai app ki taayari Pha jee! pic.twitter.com/zQbYDRsyok — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) March 23, 2022