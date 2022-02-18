Indian Defence ministry blocks film on gay Major

Indian Defence Ministry has blocked the film based on the story of a gay army officer Major J Suresh.

An Indian Army officer came out publically as gay in 2020, making headlines and sending shock waves in the army leadership.

Critically-acclaimed Indian filmmaker Onir wanted to direct the film having a script inspired by Suresh’s real life, a gay Army officer, which has been rejected by the defence ministry.

According to the Times of India report, Onir had planned to include Suresh’s story in his anthology We Are.

“Through four queer love stories, the idea behind We Are is to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict as well as highlight how the society, including the Army, should take steps to become more inclusive”, the publication quoted the filmmaker.

The Indian filmmaker Onir, who uses only one name, is gay himself.

He was among the first major Bollywood figures to openly acknowledge his sexuality.

As being reported, the Indian defence ministry last year had written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the I&B and electronics and information technology ministries to ask production houses to obtain NOC from it before telecasting any movie, documentary, or web series on the Indian Army.