Indian playback singer KK dies from heart attack post live performance

Indian playback singer KK dies from a heart attack post live performance in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Famous Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was 53.
As reported, KK gave a performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday evening and later went to his hotel in Esplanade where he fell ill and collapsed.
He was brought to a hospital and was declared dead, according to Indian media.
Unbelievable! Singer KK is no more.
See his energy just few hours before his death during his concert at Kolkata.
Life's truly fragile. Om shanti. #RIPKK