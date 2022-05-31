Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Indian playback singer KK dies from heart attack post live performance

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Indian playback singer KK dies from a heart attack post live performance in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Famous Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was 53.

Published Earlier:

As reported, KK gave a performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday evening and later went to his hotel in Esplanade where he fell ill and collapsed.

He was brought to a hospital and was declared dead, according to Indian media.

KK was widely known for his captivating vocals on numerous hit tracks from Bollywood.
 
His songs  Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, and Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Kites are a few of the noted ones.
 
His contribution to Hindi cinema includes nearly 500 songs for various hit films and more than 100 songs in various other languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, not to mention his fabulous record in the jingles industry.
 
The sudden demise of KK has left his millions of fans in shock while tributes continue to pour in on social media.
 
 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You