Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez has gotten interim bail in a money laundering case!

Sri Lankan national Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Patiala House Court on Monday in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to her lawyer Prashant Patil, “Jacqueline has been granted interim bail. This appearance is merely procedural. The next date to appear before the Court is October 22.”

The actress’s lawyer further added that they had filed a regular bail application and now the ED has to file a reply.

Her lawyer also stated that she has been cooperating with the authorities ever since her name cropped up in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

The Delhi court has now fixed October 22 as the next date of hearing.

On this date, the court will hear the arguments on her regular bail plea and the scrutiny of the documents will also be done.

According to the Indian media reports, Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, both had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

The probe agency had earlier attached fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez.

It termed the gifts and properties as “proceeds” of crime received by the two actors.



During questioning by the probe agency, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewelry, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and one Versace crockery set as gifts from the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to the charge sheet.

Furthermore, Jacqueline’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was also questioned.

Ellawadi reportedly admitted that she knew about the relationship shared by Fernandez and Chandrashekhara and that Sukesh had given her Rs 3 crores to buy clothes and gifts for Jacqueline.

At the onset of the hearing, in a media statement, Jacqueline Fernandez called herself a victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s crime.