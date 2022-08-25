Oyeyeah
John Abraham’s look from the film ‘Pathan’ revealed

“Pathaan” is set to release on January 25, 2023.

John Abraham’s look from the film ‘Pathan’ was revealed on Thursday.

Film’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the first look of John from the film ‘Pathan’ via social media posts.

Shahrukh shared a small teaser, and with the post, Shahrukh wrote in the caption, “Yeh rough hai aur raha bhi hai. John Abraham from Pathan”.

From the first look, John Abraham seems quite fit and like a policeman. However, not much information has been shared about his character in the film.

While the first look at SRK in Pathan was revealed in a motion poster dropped by Yash Raj Films on June 25, which also marked the 30th anniversary of “Deewana” (1992), Khan’s film debut.

The upcoming ‘Pathaan will also feature Deepika Padukone.

“Pathaan” is set to release on January 25, 2023.

