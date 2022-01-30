Oyeyeah
Kajol tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has tested positive

Kajol tests positive for COVID-19
Kajol has tested positive for COVID-19!

Bollywood actress turns out to be the latest celebrity to have contracted the infection.

However, the actress broke the news with her fans by sharing an adorable photo of her daughter Nysa Devgn instead of hers.

“Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”, Kajol captioned her post.

 

As being reported, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa, 18,  is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.  She went to a college in Singapore previously.

