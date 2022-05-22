Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ shamelessly copy Abrar ul Haq’s hit ‘Nach Punjaban’

Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ has shamelessly copied Abrar ul Haq’s 2002 hit ‘Nach Punjaban’!

How absurd it sounds, that the country (India) after putting a ban on Pakistani artists still keeps lifting songs from Pakistan and ruining them.

The latest added to Bollywood’s ripoff list is Nach Punjaban.

As soon as the trailer of the upcoming film was out, Abrar ul Haq the singer of the original song in a tweet shared his statement.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the right to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all,” Abar said.



Social meida is also buzzing with the latest Bollywood theft!

the audacity to steal our song, kabhi toh original bnaa lo. we are fcking attached to this one!!!pic.twitter.com/ZFAmBgJwey — anza. (@Anzayyyyy) May 22, 2022

Layers of disappointment to Nach Punjaban in JugJugg Jeeyo trailer:

Why not an original composition?

If you were going to use it, why not keep Abrar Ul Haq’s voice?

If you weren’t going to keep his voice, why not name him in the credits?

Shame because I like the trailer otherwise — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) May 22, 2022

Bollywood is quick to ban Pakistani artists, but still keeps lifting songs from Pakistan and ruining them. This time its Nach Punjaban in the #JugJuggJeeyoTrailer 🤦‍♂️#JugJuggJeeyo — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 22, 2022

First Boohay Bariaan by Hadiqa Kiani now this. Why is it so difficult for some of these Bollywood musicians to come up with original tunes? #NachPunjaban https://t.co/5wxQ62fAcj — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) May 22, 2022

Nach punjaban was the red line!! How dare they!!!!!!! — 🕊 (@HeyitsRabea) May 22, 2022

What a shame @DharmaMovies How about i take kuch kuch hota hai and put it in our movie claiming it to be mine? WtF #NachPunjaban is equally an iconic song by our punjabi music legend @AbrarUlHaqPK Say No To Plagiarism! #KaranJohar #AbrarulHaq #JugJugJeeyo https://t.co/IW4HAWPZ2I — Z🇵🇰 (@itsmeZara33) May 22, 2022