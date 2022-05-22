Oyeyeah
Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ shamelessly copy Abrar ul Haq’s hit ‘Nach Punjaban’

"This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all," Abar said.

Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ has shamelessly copied Abrar ul Haq’s 2002 hit ‘Nach Punjaban’!

How absurd it sounds, that the country (India) after putting a ban on Pakistani artists still keeps lifting songs from Pakistan and ruining them.

The latest added to Bollywood’s ripoff list is Nach Punjaban.

As soon as the trailer of the upcoming film was out, Abrar ul Haq the singer of the original song in a tweet shared his statement.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the right to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all,” Abar said.

 

Social meida is also buzzing with the latest Bollywood theft!

 

