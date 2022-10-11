Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra set to tie knot in April next year

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to tie the knot in April next year!

According to Indian media reports, the Bollywood couple’s wedding is indeed being planned secretly.

According to media reports, Kiara and Sidharth met for the first time at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2028.

The Bollywood stars had successfully kept their relationship under wraps for some time. However, it was Karan Johar who made them confess that they were more than just good friends on Koffee With Karan Season 7.

The latest media reports claim that the wedding prep is underway.

“Sidharth and Kiara are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and now are sure that they want to be one and get married. And everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 all thanks to Karan. We too hope he is invited to the wedding,” the report claims.

The source added that “Sidharth and Kiara are out in open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple will get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth’s family and rishtedaar.”

“Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don’t know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi,” the source claimed.