Koffee With Karan 7 Accused of Plagiarism

Koffee With Karan 7, the celebrity chat show hosted by Karan Johar has been slapped with plagiarism accusations.

Season 7 of the popular show has released just two episodes. However, the episode featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan show has grabbed the eyeballs for the shocking revelations and then for having plagiarised content.

Writer-journalist Manya Lahti Ahuja took to her social media calling out the makers of Koffee With Karan 7 for copying her questions which she once used for her news website.

Manya said, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

The writer also shared the screenshot of the article that had a question ‘A grown man who can’t tie his own shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny.’

She has also tagged Karan Johar, Star World, Disney+ Hotstar, and Shreemi Verma, the show’s creative team in her post.

Manya stated she can’t let this go and that she wants the credit for her work, “it may not be world-changing work, but it is her nonetheless.”