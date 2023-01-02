Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Los Angeles

Many still remember ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (KKHH) actress Sana Saeed as little Anjali however she is all grown up now.

Sana Saeed is remembered for playing Anjali, Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen daughter in the super hit film.

Former Bollywood child star Sana Saeed took to her Instagram handle to break the news to her fans and followers that she is engaged now.

Sana shared a reel in which her boyfriend Csaba went down on his knees to propose to her with a ring in his hand.

In the intimate video clip, Sana locked lips with her fiancee Csaba Wagner and hugged him.

As reported, Csaba Wagner is a sound designer based in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

Sana Saeed was also featured in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’.