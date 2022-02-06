Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India, passes away aged 92 on Sunday.

The legendary singer had been hospitalised for over a month amid a COVID diagnosis.

Lata Mangeshkar was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and a day ago was put on a ventilator after her health deteriorated.

The Indian government has announced two days of national mourning in memory of the legendary singer.

” A two-day national mourning will now be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar on February 6 and 7. The National flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect,” government sources said.

The Maharashtra government has also accorded the state funeral for the departed singer.



“Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today”, tweeted news agency ANI.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, announced her demise on Sunday morning.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19.”

Bollywood cinema and music will never be the same again, with her demise, an era comes to an end!