Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Deteriorates, Put on Ventilator

Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated, it emerges on Saturday.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bollywood’s iconic singer is still in the ICU and is on a ventilator, reported news agency ANI on Saturday.

According to the doctor treating her, she will remain under observation.

Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital told ANI that the singer is “currently in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation.”

The 92-year-old was admitted to the ICU on Jan 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Alongside Covid-19, Mangeshkar was also reportedly suffering from pneumonia.

The veteran singer has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and other regional languages.

Her last complete album was for the 2004 Bollywood film Veer Zaara.