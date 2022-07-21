Manoj Bajpayee Denies Reports Of Joining Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Manoj Bajpayee has denied the reports of joining Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2!

The Bollywood star seems to be annoyed by various reports claiming that he will be starring in the sequel of the hit Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Speculations were rife that Manoj Bajpayee was approached by the makers for the role of a police officer in Pushpa 2.

However, the actor has set the record straight.

In a recent interview with News18, Manoj Bajpayee called such reports “false”.

He said, “No truth! False news! That’s all I can say!”.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 in four regional languages – Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The sequel was supposed to go on the floors immediately after the release of Pushpa: The Rise, however according to the latest reports, the makers have decided to rewrite the script.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man season 2.