Bigg Boss 11 famed contestant actress Mehjabi Siddiqui quits showbiz

Bigg Boss 11 famed contestant Mehjabi Siddiqui quits showbiz!
Jabeen Siddiqui, the contestant of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 11, took to social media to announce her decision.
According to her, she has said goodbye to the world of showbiz after being inspired by former Bollywood actress Sana Khan.
Prior to announcing her decision, Siddiqui shared a hijab-clad photo on her Instagram hinting at the change has finally arrived for her.
Actress took to her Instagram account writing a brief note in a bid to explain her decision.
“The happiness that I got by repenting from Allah, I cannot describe in words. What I was looking for in happiness, I got it by praying i.e. worshipping Allah. Now I have decided that I will always be in Hijab Inshallah. May Allah forgive my sins, grant me the ability to walk on the right path,” she concluded.