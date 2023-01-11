Bollywood News

Mission Manju gets trolled: Fake Aadab, Topi, Surmay Wali Aankhen and Idiotic Story lines… Bas Kardo Bas

Sidharth Malhotra starrer upcoming Bollywood flick has received quite a leg-pulling on social media.

The Bollywood actor shared the trailer of the film Mission Manju which will be released on OTT platform Netflix on Jan 20, he unleashed the wrath of Pakistani netizens.

It’s 2023 and Indian filmmakers can’t think of anything else other than films based on anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan content.

The trailer showcases, Siddharth Malhotra who goes to Pakistan as an Indian spy, he uses the word ‘Adaab’ while meeting.

Social media users also criticized Siddharth Malhotra for portraying Muslims in a stereotypical and traditional manner in the film.

Well, that’s not only about portraying Muslims in a stereotypical way, the film in a most absurd way features Nukes…

And when the filmmakers quote that Mission Manju is based on a true story…here we rest our case.

 

 

