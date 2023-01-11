Mission Manju gets trolled: Fake Aadab, Topi, Surmay Wali Aankhen and Idiotic Story lines… Bas Kardo Bas

Sidharth Malhotra starrer upcoming Bollywood flick has received quite a leg-pulling on social media.

The Bollywood actor shared the trailer of the film Mission Manju which will be released on OTT platform Netflix on Jan 20, he unleashed the wrath of Pakistani netizens.

It’s 2023 and Indian filmmakers can’t think of anything else other than films based on anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan content.

The trailer showcases, Siddharth Malhotra who goes to Pakistan as an Indian spy, he uses the word ‘Adaab’ while meeting.

Social media users also criticized Siddharth Malhotra for portraying Muslims in a stereotypical and traditional manner in the film.

Stop Making these Nonsense Movies about Pakistan. That Fake Aadab, Topi , Surmay wali aankhen and idiotic Story lines.. Bas kardo Bas. — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) January 10, 2023

Well, that’s not only about portraying Muslims in a stereotypical way, the film in a most absurd way features Nukes…

And when the filmmakers quote that Mission Manju is based on a true story…here we rest our case.

Man can't stop tweeting about this film, Mission Manju has to be declared as the most flawed and failed spy mission ever planned and executed . Your enemy was able to build the nukes in reality. https://t.co/aTrQZ149HZ — Fatima Malik (@FatimaMalik67) January 10, 2023

Atomic bomb halki aanch per paktay huwai pic.twitter.com/ZAeNjZ48Y6 — Mustafa T. Wynne (@mustafa_wynne) January 10, 2023

LMAO based on true event??? really????🤣🤣🤣🤣 Agr mission manju successfull tha to hamara nuclear bomb Kesy ban gia bae???🙊🤣 And also we are living in 2023 but Indians k according cap ,surma adab, janab bus yehi pehchan hai Muslims ki ajeeb 😬#MissionImpossible https://t.co/ppZqJPKRcv pic.twitter.com/GUutUHlRdY — Hur Malik ♥️ (@HurMalik1) January 10, 2023

Nuclear tak tu thik thi par darzi tak pohnch jana, janab yeh baat kuch pasand nahi aae hamain#MissionManju https://t.co/DtNEdZnMpB pic.twitter.com/049CNRuWs1 — Nabeeha (@Musiibat) January 11, 2023