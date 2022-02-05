Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account briefly hacked

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account was briefly hacked!

Bollywood’s dancing sensation Nora took to social media on Friday night to share that her official Instagram account was briefly compromised.

Nora Fatehi has 37.6m Followers on her Instagram account.

Assuring her fans about the revival of the account, Street Dancer 3D actor also thanked the platform for helping her get past the trouble.

“Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning,” wrote Nora in an IG story

“Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she added.

Canadian dancer and actress millions of fans were left in a shock on Friday morning when they couldn’t access the 29-year-old star’s social media account.

Upon searching many landed on the ‘content unavailable’ page.

That led to speculations that Nora has deleted her Instagram account.

On the work front, she was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video Dance Meri Rani.