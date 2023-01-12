Bollywood News

Rakhi Sawant Confirms Her Marriage to Boyfriend Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant is also reported to have changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima after converting to Islam.

January 12, 2023
Rakhi Sawant has confirmed her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan!

As reported, the confirmation comes after Adil Khan denied his wedding speculations with Rakhi Sawant to a news channel recently.

Pictures of Rakhi Sawant with her longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani have gone viral on social media.

The couple can be seen wearing garlands and signing papers and highlighting their marriage certificate.

The Indian TV reality star confirmed that she tied the knot with Adil last year, on 2 July 2022, after three months of knowing him.

The couple was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Rakhi shared pictures of herself and her husband signing the Nikkahnama together on her Instagram account, with the caption: “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil”.

 

On the other hand, the news of her marriage has left the Twitter timeline buzzing with all sorts of reactions.

 

 

