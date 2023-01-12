Rakhi Sawant Confirms Her Marriage to Boyfriend Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant has confirmed her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan!

As reported, the confirmation comes after Adil Khan denied his wedding speculations with Rakhi Sawant to a news channel recently.

Pictures of Rakhi Sawant with her longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani have gone viral on social media.

The couple can be seen wearing garlands and signing papers and highlighting their marriage certificate.



The Indian TV reality star confirmed that she tied the knot with Adil last year, on 2 July 2022, after three months of knowing him.

The couple was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Rakhi Sawant is also reported to have changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima after converting to Islam.

Rakhi shared pictures of herself and her husband signing the Nikkahnama together on her Instagram account, with the caption: “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil”.

On the other hand, the news of her marriage has left the Twitter timeline buzzing with all sorts of reactions.

Congratulations to Rakhi Sawant for reverting to Islam and becoming a true believer of Allah and his Rasool (PBUH) 🙌 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) January 12, 2023

Muslims celebrating low quality converts, grifters like Andrew Tate, and drama queens like Rakhi Sawant tells everything we need to know about the game some of these folks are invested in. https://t.co/vUiQm6eMfW — AmericanIndic 🅙 (@AmericanIndic) January 12, 2023