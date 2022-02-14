Rakhi Sawant part ways with husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant has parted ways with her husband Ritesh!

Rakhi Sawant has announced her separation on Sunday, just a day ahead of valentines day.

Participant of Big Boss 15, shared a detailed note on her official Instagram account reasoning her decision.

Sharing a post on her Instagram, she wrote a lengthy statement, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

She went on to say, “I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me, at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep.”

The most controversial celebrity Rakhi first mentioned Ritesh in Bigg Boss 14 and kept his identity hidden for months.

According to Indian media, Rakhi introduced him to the world on Bigg Boss 15.

Ritesh entered the Big Boss house as a wild card entry and participated in the show for a few weeks before he was eliminated.

In 2020, Rakhi Sawant broke the news that she has married an NRI fan Ritesh.