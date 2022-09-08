Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stopped from entering a temple in India’s Ujjain

Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering a temple in India’s Ujjain!

An embarrassing blow for the Indian stars who were supposed to join director Ayan Mukerji to offer prayers at the temple on Tuesday ahead of the release of their film Brahmastra.

The actors were stopped from offering prayers due to protests by members of the political party Bajrang Dal.

The move comes in the wake of comments made by Ranbir Kapoor in 2011 about being a big “beef” guy.

As reported, Hindu organizations stop Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple, While the local Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesters.

The 'Beef Guy' Ranbir Kapoor, his arrogant wife Alia Bhatt & the confused 'Brahmastra' director, Ayan Mukherjee were booted out of Ujjain's Mahakal temple by the protesting hindus there. The trio escaped b4 completing their temple run.👇#BoycottBramhashtra #CulturalGenocide pic.twitter.com/Wm1rhwenHd — Ranita Ch (@ChRanita) September 6, 2022

Police beat and slapped protesters who gathered outside Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain protesting against Ranbir Kapoor n Alia Bhatt. Last movie of Alia Bhatt was #Darlings which glorified #DomesticViolence against MEN#ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार #Brahmashtra pic.twitter.com/sNTZYe4TYZ — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 8, 2022

On the other hand, a boycott Brahmastra trend is initiated by the leftest Indians.

Beef eater has no place in Mahakal. Period.#BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/e3Kmu07EJq — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) September 7, 2022

Before watching #Brahmastra see this photo . This is because of

I AM A BEEF GUY #RanbirKapoor.

It's not just a cow it's our मां ( mother ) #ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार #BoycottBrahamstra pic.twitter.com/myFEfLrdwE — देव Guevara 🇮🇳 (@ELECTRIC5DEV) September 7, 2022

Tomorrow #Brahmastra movie will be releasing, remember that Boycott is the only cure.#BoycottBramhashtra

Its fight for #SushantSinghRajput

Its fight against beef eating lover

Its fight for nepotism#ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार

Karan johar need to learn a bigger lessen pic.twitter.com/g1YrmuyCDz — Shakshi Gulati 💯FB (@sakshigulati123) September 8, 2022

Entire cartel—that called for boycott of Kashmir Files, supported ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ terrorism by standing with Zubair & gang—is today doing PR work for #Brahmastra! Remember: any money you throw at Bollywood directly goes to this anti-India cartel. Wake up, and awaken others. — Eray Mridula Cather 🇮🇳 (@ErayCr) September 7, 2022

Beef boy released the trailer of #Brahamastra and will release their movie soon.

we are waiting for his disaster movie for #BoycottBramhastra . nepotism never wins on ppl thinking and devotion. guy's be ready for #BoycottBramhastra and make a biggest disaster movie against LSC pic.twitter.com/ggIEEGFLJY — A$hu Mi$hra ( Proud 2 B An Indian) (@Ashwaniza) August 31, 2022

Producer – Hates Hindi speaking people mentioned in his autobiography.

Actor- Big Beef Guy

Actress's mother- said she wants to move to Pakistan

Actress's father – wants to make a biopic on Zakir Naik a banned person in India.#BoycottBrahamstra#ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार pic.twitter.com/WnlF5xCLtk — कश्मीरी पंडित ❤️ (@woke_Kashmiri) September 7, 2022

Kapoor had appeared on a show called The Foodie for Times Now back in 2011 where he made comments that “My family is from Peshawar so a lot of Peshawari influences in the food has also come with them”

While discussing his favourite vegetarian dishes, he added that he is more of a mutton and paya person.

“I’m a big beef guy,” he told the host.

Ranbir Kapoor shared that being from Peshawar, the Kapoor family is passionate about food and about paya, junglee mutton, and mutton pulao.