Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stopped from entering a temple in India’s Ujjain

'Beef Boy' comments from almost ten years ago, has also lead to boycott Brahmastra trend

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk12 views
posted on
Views

Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering a temple in India’s Ujjain!

An embarrassing blow for the Indian stars who were supposed to join director Ayan Mukerji to offer prayers at the temple on Tuesday ahead of the release of their film Brahmastra.

Published Earlier:

The actors were stopped from offering prayers due to protests by members of the political party Bajrang Dal.

The move comes in the wake of comments made by Ranbir Kapoor in 2011 about being a big “beef” guy.

As reported, Hindu organizations stop Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple, While the local Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesters.

 

On the other hand, a boycott Brahmastra trend is initiated by the leftest Indians.

 

 

Kapoor had appeared on a show called The Foodie for Times Now back in 2011 where he made comments that “My family is from Peshawar so a lot of Peshawari influences in the food has also come with them”

While discussing his favourite vegetarian dishes, he added that he is more of a mutton and paya person.

“I’m a big beef guy,” he told the host.

Ranbir Kapoor shared that being from Peshawar, the Kapoor family is passionate about food and about paya, junglee mutton, and mutton pulao.

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You