Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pre-wedding rituals kick off in Mumbai today.

Reportedly another big fat Bollywood wedding is likely to take place on April 15!

According to some sources, the Kapoor family members will take a baraat procession between the Krishna Raj Bungalow and Vastu House.

Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain and mother Neetu Kapoor were among the first ones to arrive for the mehndi and haldi function today at Vastu house.

Natasha Nanda & Rima Jain arriving at Ranbir vastu residence for Day 1 of #RanbirAliaWedding 😭❤💍💐 pic.twitter.com/rTESyQrEmZ — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) April 13, 2022

Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members were spotted arriving at the venue for the Mehendi ceremony.

Friends and family members have started reaching Ranbir’s residence on Monday afternoon.

From Bride’s side, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt was seen arriving with daughter Pooja Bhatt and Son Rahul Bhatt.



#RanbirAliaWedding | Alia’s dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja arrive for the Mehendi ceremony #CelebWatch pic.twitter.com/e6P2Kyfhu3 — NDTV (@ndtv) April 13, 2022

As reported by Indian media, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is going to be a four-day affair, culminating in their wedding on April 15th followed by a string of wedding receptions at a plush hotel in Mumbai.