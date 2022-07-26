Oyeyeah
Ranveer Singh booked over nude photoshoot

A complaint was registered against the Bollywood star Ranveer for "hurting the sentiments of women".

Ranveer Singh booked over a nude photoshoot!
As reported an FIR has been registered against Ranveer Singh over his recent Nude Photoshoot.

As reported by Indian media, an application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for “hurting sentiments of women” through his nude photographs on social media, an official said.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur Police Station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), which is based in the East Mumbai suburb.

The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Furthermore, an NGO in Indore has opposed his photoshoot by organizing a cloth donation drive.

The actor posed nude for Paper magazine, regarded as he paid tribute to Burt Reynolds.
The photos went viral on social media platforms and netizens cannot stop criticizing the Gully Boy star!
Following the nude photoshoot, Ranveer Singh is being brutally trolled on social media.
Ranveer’s photoshoot has also sparked a meme-fest.

Ranveer Singh while talking to the Paper Magazine expressed how he feels about fashion and nakedness.
“It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he told Paper magazine

