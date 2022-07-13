Rhea Chakraborty charged with abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s extreme drug addiction

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged with abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s extreme drug addiction!

As reported, the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charged Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday for purchasing and financing narcotics for her late boyfriend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died two years ago.

NCB has named Rhea Chakraborty and 34 others accused in the high-profile case.

Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been accused of playing a part in it.

As reported, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were using Sushant’s money to buy drugs by labelling it as ‘Puja Samagri’.

According to the Indian media report, the NCB handed over the draft charges to the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act gives details of charges against each accused.

For actor Rhea Chakraborty, then-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, the draft charges state, “That in pursuance of the aforesaid criminal conspiracy or otherwise, you accused no. 10 Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty and Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to Actor late Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for those deliveries at the instance Showik and Late Sushant Singh Rajput during the period March 2020 to September 2020.”

The draft charges state that Chakraborty has thus committed offence under section 8[c] read with 20[b][ii]A, 27A,28, 29 & 30 of NDPS Act 1985.

If convicted, Rhea Chakraborty could face over 10 years in jail.