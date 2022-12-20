RRR Director Teases Sequel: S.S. Rajamouli says his revolutionary heroes are set to return

“RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli says that the sequel to his blockbuster action hit is well underway.

And as expected his revolutionary heroes are set to return for another epic battle with the colonizing Brits.

In an exclusive conversation with Variety Magazine, the filmmaker told that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is “seriously working on the story.”

Rajamouli also revealed that a sequel wasn’t initially on the cards, but has become more of a prospect as the film has found international success.

“When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel],” he said, adding, “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that.”

“Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [M. M. Keeravani] — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing,'” Rajamouli added.

The director went on to add that he asked his father — who narrates the story to Rajamouli and others, who then write up the first draft — to “immediately sit on it and expand the idea.”

“At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done,” said “RRR” director.

“But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that RRR has earned two Golden Globe nominations last week, for the original song for the track “Naatu Naatu” as well as the best non-English language film.

Let us wait to find out how the sequel to the original blockbuster turns out to be.

Keep in mind that the “RRR” is Rajamouli’s most expensive film to date, and indeed, one of the costliest Indian films ever made, shot over 320 days, with an estimated budget of $66 million.