Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue

Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue on Friday, after being under weather for the last four to five days.

Following the development, the Bollywood superstar won’t be hosting the coming episodes of Big Boss 16.



As reported, in Salman Khan’s absence, Karan Johar will host the reality show for at least a couple of weeks in the coming episodes.

Furthermore, the filming of Salman Khan’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be a bit delayed as well.

As soon as the health update on Salman Khan was shared, fans took to social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

Get well soon bhaijaan @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️🙏🏻 He is facing dengue and will not shoot for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan or #BiggBoss — Being SHUBHAM (@ItsBeingSHUBHAM) October 21, 2022

Just confirmed the news #SalmanKhan is down with dengue & wont be hosting #BB16 also not shooting for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ! Wishing you speedy recovery @BeingSalmanKhan may God bless you always ❤️🙌🏼 Our Sultan will knock the dengue down & be perfectly fine the soonest! 🙏🧿 pic.twitter.com/hJcVAdpJd6 — Nᴀᴠ Kᴀɴᴅᴏʟᴀ (@SalmaniacNav) October 21, 2022