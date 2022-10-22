Oyeyeah
Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue

He won't be hosting Bigg Boss 16 in the coming episodes.

Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue on Friday, after being under weather for the last four to five days.

Following the development, the Bollywood superstar won’t be hosting the coming episodes of Big Boss 16.

As reported, in Salman Khan’s absence, Karan Johar will host the reality show for at least a couple of weeks in the coming episodes.

Furthermore, the filming of Salman Khan’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be a bit delayed as well.

As soon as the health update on Salman Khan was shared, fans took to social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

 

