Salman Khan Summoned By Mumbai Court In Journalist’s Criminal Intimidation Case

Salman Khan has been summoned by Mumbai Court in Journalist’s Criminal Intimidation Case!

As being reported the development comes after a complaint filed by a journalist against Bollywood star Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh in connection with a dispute in 2019.

According to the Indian media, Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan in his order noted that a police report in the matter stated that offenses under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

The court has issued process/summons and posted the matter for further hearing on April 5.

The court in its order on Tuesday, stated, “Keeping in view the self-speaking material on record, positive police report and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons.”

A complaint was filed against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan accusing him of snatching someone’s mobile phone while he was recording the actor when he was cycling.

Journalist Ashok Pandey in his filed complaint has sought criminal action to be initiated against actor Salman Khan and Mr. Shaikh, his bodyguard.

Journalist Pandey alleged that Salman Khan had snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media persons started clicking his photos.

Salman Khan had entered into an argument with him and then threatened him, he maintains in the filed complaint.