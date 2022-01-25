Salman Khan to play a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Godfather

Salman Khan has been roped in to play a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

As being reported, Telugu film Godfather is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer.

In the film directed by Mohan Raja, Salman Khan will be seen in a role for which initially Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were considered, as per the media reports.

According to the latest reports, Salman has finally given his dates for the film.

One of the major attractions in the Godfather will be an item song by American pop star Britney Spears.

The song will feature both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, according to reports.

And Salman Khan also has an action scene with Chiranjeevi in the film.

Keep following this space for more updates.