Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Munni is all grown up now!

Harshaali Malhotra played the adorable child character Munni in Salman Khan’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Harshaali Malhotra’s performance as Munni won the hearts of millions and many still recall her as a little girl.

The film become a blockbuster success and Harshaali as Munni became a household name overnight.

She was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai recently.

Munni is all grown up now and is a 15-year-old young girl managed by her mother, Kajal Malhotra.

It was reported earlier that Harshaali Malhotra was cast after auditioning 8000 kids for the role of Munni.

She was just 7 years old at the time of the film’s release.