Sanjay Leela Bhansali Dedicates Gangubai Kathiawadi to Lata Mangeshkar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has dedicated the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

According to an Indian media report, a last-minute addition was made to Alia Bhatt’s starter Gangubai Kathiawadi ahead of the film’s journey to the Berlin Film Festival.

The film is dedicated to the great and sorely-missed Lata Mangeshkar.

A frame has been added to the opening credits of the film with the dedication to the late singer.

“It’s my small humble tribute to a talent that has no limits, no boundaries,” said Bhansali.

A day ago the filmmakers released the first song of the film titled Dholida.

The composer of the song, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said the composition owes its allegiance to the Nightingale.

“Whenever I compose a song I think of Lataji. I ask my singers to follow her voice. She will remain my inspiration and guiding light for as long as I make movies,” he said.

Bhansali and film’s lead star Alia Bhatt will make their appearance at the festival for the film’s world premiere.