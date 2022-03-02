Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan release date, and the social media can’t keep calm!

The much-anticipated film is going to bring the Bollywood star back on the cinema screen after a long hiatus.

“I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” SRK tweeted sharing the teaser.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

The Pathaan teaser hasn’t even revealed the SRK’s character properly but it’s already trending on top of the Twitter timeline.

Did you notice This #Pathaan announcement is Trending on Twitter They didn't even show #ShahRukhKhan 's face properly 😳 Still it's breaking the internet

https://t.co/xl3NpzLfTt pic.twitter.com/yFaDV1ftCA pic.twitter.com/2dsYet7IXo — iamNiraj (@jagdish_ratola) March 2, 2022

SRK in a later tweet shared, “Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish…YRF and Sid make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all.”

Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish…YRF and Sid make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

The announcement was followed by an ASK SRK session on social media that left the fans having a meltdown on social media.

Aadhi kar doon kya!!!?? https://t.co/BlLJh62kZ2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan https://t.co/oce6KMd9uy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally…thank you being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements. #Pathaan https://t.co/q0Xi0IIqKf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

It didn’t feel new or strange. When u are in the hearts of people like you…you don’t miss you!!! #Pathan https://t.co/hLFvCqkDCl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan https://t.co/ZSdMxjTpRm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Hi, Shah Rukh's BHAI here pic.twitter.com/FSnZqjmKeg — Hassan Choudary (@hassanchoudary) March 2, 2022

What kind of fireworks do we expect when Pathaan meets Tiger on the big screen…. @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk #AskSRK #Pathaan — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 2, 2022

SRK was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Zero, which miserably flopped.

