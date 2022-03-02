Oyeyeah
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Pathaan Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan release date, and the social media can’t keep calm!

The much-anticipated film is going to bring the Bollywood star back on the cinema screen after a long hiatus.

Published Earlier:

“I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” SRK tweeted sharing the teaser.

 

The Pathaan teaser hasn’t even revealed the SRK’s character properly but it’s already trending on top of the Twitter timeline.

 

SRK in a later tweet shared, “Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish…YRF and Sid make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all.”

The announcement was followed by an ASK SRK session on social media that left the fans having a meltdown on social media.

 

 

 

 

SRK was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Zero, which miserably flopped.

 

 

