Shah Rukh Khan is launching his own OTT app called SRK+!
The announcement of the new venture comes from the Bollywood superstar himself on Tuesday.
SRK shared a photo on his Twitter handle with a caption, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the OTT world).”
Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan after being away from the big screens for almost 4 years, is all set to make a comeback with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan.
Pathan is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2022.
Well, what that upcoming OTT app is going to be all about? it is not revealed yet.
However, the latest announcement from King Khan has left his fans more than excited.
Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022
Power of digital era. Monopoly is being destroyed and quality is the paramount. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #SRKPlus #ottnews https://t.co/Aduu81BLPX
— Gaurav Agrawal (@GauravAgrawaal) March 15, 2022
King khan @iamsrk entering into OTT world. #SRKPlus coming soon.👍 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #SRK𓃵pic.twitter.com/e0PVhmrxj3
— Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) March 15, 2022