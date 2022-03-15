Oyeyeah
Shah Rukh Khan is launching his own OTT app called SRK+

Shah Rukh Khan is launching his own OTT app called SRK+!

The announcement of the new venture comes from the Bollywood superstar himself on Tuesday.

SRK shared a photo on his Twitter handle with a caption, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the OTT world).”

Shah Rukh Khan after being away from the big screens for almost 4 years, is all set to make a comeback with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan.

Pathan is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2022.

Well, what that upcoming OTT app is going to be all about? it is not revealed yet.

However, the latest announcement from King Khan has left his fans more than excited.

 

 

 

