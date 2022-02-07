Shah Rukh Khan on target of BJP trolls; Accused of ‘spitting’ on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains

Shah Rukh Khan has been on target of BJP extremists’ trolls after being accused of ‘spitting’ on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains at her funeral.



The superstar, often dubbed as King Khan of Bollywood, attended the last rites of the legendary singer Lata Mangesher on February 6.



He was spotted making Dua – Islamic prayer invocation and blowing air to the mortal remains, however, the trolls targeted the Bollywood star accusing him of spitting on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains at her funeral.

Video clips and photos of Shah Rukh Khan making dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral have now gone viral on social media platforms.

BJP leaders claim SRK spat on Lata’s funeral

It all started after Arun Yadav, state-in-charge of BJP Haryana IT, posted a video on Twitter asking whether the actor had spitted.

Meanwhile, BJP Uttar Pradesh Spokesperson Prashant Umrao joined the bandwagon by repeating the claim, saying “Shahrukh is Spitting!”

Former CBI director M Nageswara Rao tagged the actor in a tweet asking if he’d spit and said being a public figure he is “required to give public clarification immediately.”

Did you @iamsrk spit at the funeral of #LataMangeshkar Ji?

Being a public figure you are required to give public clarification immediately. pic.twitter.com/kUU3aEDN0I — M. Nageswara Rao IPS(R) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) February 6, 2022

Netizens come to Shah Rukh Khan’s defence

During the ongoing blame game, many SRk supporters came forward trying to state the facts.

Fringe targetting @iamsrk by falsely accusing him of spitting at #LataMangeshkar Ji’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves. He prayed & blew on her mortal remains for protection & blessings in her onward journey. Such communal filth has no place in a country like ours 🤲🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xLcaQPu1g8 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 6, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life. Cannot comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting. pic.twitter.com/JkCTcesl86 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) February 6, 2022

Srk did not spit, he blew to ward off evil for Lataji as per his religion & if people read more like I did, they would understand. As for can Hindus pray at funeral of someone from a Muslim faith, then the answer is Yes.

Because, I have & no one had a problem with it.

🙏🏾🕉 — Kr1shna (@krishna_Ind1an) February 6, 2022

In Islam, 'blowing air' is a frequent activity "There was no spitting from SRK. (@iamsrk)He blew, which is a customary Islamic habit. After reciting Ayats from the Holy Quran, Muslims blow air out of there mouth. pic.twitter.com/BzDkUhud3A — Aatif Qayoom (@Aatif_Qayoom1) February 7, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar the ‘Nightingale of India’ breathed her last on Sunday morning (February 6) and was cremated on the same day with full state honors.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan offering ‘Dua’ at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral has also made Twitter pretty emotional.