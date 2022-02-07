Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan on target of BJP trolls; Accused of ‘spitting’ on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains

Netizens come to SRK's defence

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui25 views
posted on
Views

Shah Rukh Khan has been on target of BJP extremists’ trolls after being accused of ‘spitting’ on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains at her funeral.

The superstar, often dubbed as King Khan of Bollywood, attended the last rites of the legendary singer Lata Mangesher on February 6.

He was spotted making Dua – Islamic prayer invocation and blowing air to the mortal remains, however, the trolls targeted the Bollywood star accusing him of spitting on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains at her funeral.

Video clips and photos of Shah Rukh Khan making dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral have now gone viral on social media platforms.

Published Earlier:

BJP leaders claim SRK spat on Lata’s funeral

It all started after Arun Yadav, state-in-charge of BJP Haryana IT, posted a video on Twitter asking whether the actor had spitted.

 

Meanwhile, BJP Uttar Pradesh Spokesperson Prashant Umrao joined the bandwagon by repeating the claim, saying “Shahrukh is Spitting!”

Former CBI director M Nageswara Rao tagged the actor in a tweet asking if he’d spit and said being a public figure he is “required to give public clarification immediately.”

 

Netizens come to Shah Rukh Khan’s defence

During the ongoing blame game, many SRk supporters came forward trying to state the facts.

 

Lata Mangeshkar the ‘Nightingale of India’ breathed her last on Sunday morning (February 6) and was cremated on the same day with full state honors. 

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan offering ‘Dua’ at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral has also made Twitter pretty emotional.

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You