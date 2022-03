Shah Rukh Khan shares his first-ever official look from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan shared his first-ever official look from Pathaan!

After several leaked photos and many delays in the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan himself has shared his first look in a tweet on Saturday.

The Bollywood superstar’s look flaunts the perfect eight-pack abs, long hair tied in a man bun.

In a series of tweets, SRK said, “Thank u all for ur suggestions but aap sabka sirf time achcha chal raha hai Magar yaad rakhiye, SHERON ka zamaana hota hai…”

“Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…” he added.



If plans go unchanged, Pathaan will release in cinemas on 25th January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

SRK’s fans are going gaga ever since he shared his Pathaan photo.

