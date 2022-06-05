Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Karan Johar’s birthday party

Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, it emerges on Sunday.

SRK is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus after attending Karan Johar’s birthday party.

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur have already tested positive.

As reported, Kartik Aaryan also apparently contracted COVID-19 from his co-star who was present at the bash.

According to Indian media, Karan Johar’s birthday party has led to around 50 to 55 people being infected.

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was attended by close to 120 guests on May 26 in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Madhuri Dixit were among those who attended the party.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan were among the Khans who were in attendance at the birthday bash.

The Indian city Mumbai city is reported to have seen a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 patients.

Following the development, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are wishing him a speedy recovering on social media.

However, an official confirmation from the Bollywood star is yet to arrive!