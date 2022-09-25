Oyeyeah
Shah Rukh Khan’s bts image of Phaatan sets internet ablaze

The movie is scheduled to release on January 25 next year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s bts image of Phaatan sets internet ablaze!

The Bollywood super star shared a behind the scene image from his upcoming much anticipated film Phaatan on Sunday.

The bts image features bare chest SRK revealing his six packs, seems to be awaiting for film’s release.

Sharing the post, the superstar wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..'”

He added, “Me also waiting for #Pathaan.”

Phataan will be officially arriving in theaters on January 25 next year.

The latest tease from SRK was more the enough to excite the fans.

 

 

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

