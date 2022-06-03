Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are having a meltdown over Javan teaser

Shah Rukh Khan returning with a BANG, with not one, but three films set to release in 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming film co-starring Nayanthara. The film has been titled, Jawan.
It’s going to be an action-packed 2023, SRK predicted to his fan in a tweet.
An action-packed 2023!!⁰Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023.⁰In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The first look of Shah Rukh Khan from the upcoming JAWAN has left the fans having a meltdown on the Twitter timeline.
Ready 🔥 #JawanTeaser
2 JUNE 2023#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan @anirudhofficial @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/GLznHQAr2p
King is back and roaring….All the best to the team of Jawan…Anirudh , the ever dependable Rockstar..Trailer 🔥🔥✨✨💥💥
Take all my money & release #Jawan right now 🔥#ShahRukhKhan #Atlee #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/DLCP3jWTWa
Jawan will see a Pan India release on June 2, 2023.
Talking to a local publication Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.