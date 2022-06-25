Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: First Look Revealed

“Shah Rukh Khan’s look from ‘Pathaan’ has finally been unveiled.

The first look at SRK has revealed in a motion poster dropped by Yash Raj Films on June 25, which also marks the 30th anniversary of “Deewana” (1992), Khan’s film debut.

Sharing the first look on social media, Bollywood superstar SRK said, “See you next year on 25th Jan 2023. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

“30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan,” Khan tweeted.

“Thirty years of Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic moment in itself in the history of Indian cinema and we wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally,” said “Pathaan” director Siddharth Anand.

“Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that. This is team ‘Pathaan’s way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema.”

The upcoming ‘Pathaan will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

“Pathaan” is set to release on January 25, 2023.